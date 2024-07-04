Defender Grant Kekana is not happy with the new contract Mamelodi Sundowns offered him, and he could look for a new club

The PSL Defender of the Season wants an improved contract from the club who faces uncertain times after dismissing coach Rhulani Mokwena

Fans took to social media to say Kekana's unhappiness could be a sign that Masanadawana are struggling, while some say the player is free to leave

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Defender Grant Kekana is not happy with the contract negotiations at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: papa_tsitsi

Source: Instagram

Grant Kekana is reportedly unhappy at Mamelodi Sundowns and has been linked with a move to PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Kekana, the PSL Defender of the Season, has reportedly bumped heads with Sundowns management over negotiations for a new deal.

Grant Kekana could leave Mamelodi Sundowns

Kekana could leave Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source could not confirm the situation surrounding Kekana, while former coach Rhulani Mokwena said he was forced out of the club.

"As you can imagine, the club is facing a number of changes, so they cannot confirm anything right now. All that can be said is that the club is committed to keeping their high standards, which includes keeping new players and additions where needed."

According to reports, Kekana's contract expires at the end of July, and was offered a one-year extension, which he rejected.

Fans see bad omens

Local football fans took to social media to say cracks are beginning to show at the PSL champions, while others believe Sundowns, who will face Al Hilal in a friendly, can handle losing stars.

Phuthi'wa Ka'phihlela is pessimistic:

"Why do I feel like this is the end of Sundowns."

Phuthi'wa Ka'phihlela is concerned:

"We are losing players."

Bokang Kakapa says Kekana can go:

"He can go; Sundowns is a big team."

Lunga Lawrence Zono predicts bad times ahead:

"Sundowns will never be the same. Mark my words."

Musa Mthethwa is not worried:

"Players come and go, we are Sundowns."

Teboho Mokoena is sad to see Rhulani Mokwana go

As reported by Briefly News, midfielder Teboho Mokoena joined fellow players to show their sadness over the departure of coach Rhulani Mokwena from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27-year-old midfielder expressed his sadness by sharing a picture on social media of himself hugging Mokwena, along with a heart emoji.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News