Winger Junior Mendieta is the first player to leave Mamelodi Sundowns after Rhulani Mokwena left as coach of Masandawana

The 31-year-old has joined Greek Super League side Volos NFC after only one season in Pretoria, after joining from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the 2023/2024 season

Fans took to social media to applaud Mendieta’s move to Europe as they felt he was wasted at the team that won seven consecutive PSL league titles

Junior Mendieta left Mamelodi Sundowns for Greek side Volos NPC. Image: Junior75234493

Source: Twitter

Argentine winger Junior Mendieta has signed for Greek side Volos NFC after leaving PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 31-year-old winger signed for the club after he recently flew to Greece for a medical at the club, which finished 13th in the Greek Super League last season.

Junior Mendieta has found a new home

Medieta confirmed his new club on his Instagram account:

Volos welcomed Mendieta at the club through a club statement on their website, while Sundowns face losing defender Grant Kekana after contract talks stalled.

The statement read:

“Mendieta, immediately after signing his new contract, went to Portaria, where he integrated with the rest of the Volos team and started training. Volos welcomes Júnior Leandro Mendieta to its family.”

Fans applaud Mendieta’s move

Local football fans applauded Mendieta’s move via social media as they felt the former Stellenbosch FC player did not get a fair chance at Masandawana.

Probity Khubonye said Mendieta was mistreated at Sundowns:

“He will enjoy football now and not be a bench warmer for no reason.”

Shane Mayimele applauded the move:

“Good move by Mendieta, and good luck.”

Simphiwe Mbangi wished Mendieta well:

“All the best; you deserve it.”

Mandla Buthelezi congratulated the star:

“Congratulations, Mendieta.”

Victor Molefe says Sundowns will miss Mendieta:

“Sundowns is going to fall.”

