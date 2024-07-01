Argentine star Junior Mendieta is on the verge of leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Greek Super League Volos NFC

The 31-year-old is set to fly to Greece for a medical in the European nation this week as he nears a switch to the Magnesia-based side

Local football fans took to social media to applaud the move as they feel the 31-year-old was wasted at the PSL champions

Junior Mendieta is edging closer to joining Greek side Volos NFC from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Junior Mendieta will travel to Greece before signing for Volos NFC from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 31-year-old moved to Masandawana in 2023 from Stellenbosch FC and scored a late winner in the 1-0 victory over Richards Bay on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

Junior Mendieta is set for a move to Greece

Mendieta is set for a move to Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, Sundowns have wished Mendieta all the best in the future and waved goodbye to midfielder Bongani Zungu.

The source said:

“Mendieta is expected to fly to Greece this week for a medical ahead of his move, and Sundowns wish him all the luck in his new adventure. He has been a valued player at the club, but the time has come for him to move on and for Sundowns to explore other options for the position.”

Fans backed the move

Local football fans took to social media to say Mendieta is right to move away from Sundowns as they felt the Argentine spent more time on the bench at the PSL champions.

Marlon Thuynsma Said Mendieta should have never joined Sundowns:

“He was happy at Stellies and played his best football there.”

Letsie Moroka Samuel hopes for the best:

“Good luck on his new journey.”

Tshepo Mapheto backed the move:

“It’s better to leave than sitting on the bench and getting 15 minutes per game. Two seasons in a row. Good move; maybe development players will get promoted to the senior team.”

Siya Masiya says Mendieta should leave Masandawana:

“He was wasted there at Sundowns. They only signed him because Chiefs and Pirates wanted him.”

Luyanda Mpunzi wants the move to happen:

“Europe is the place to be.”

Pitso Mosimane says the time is right to sell Teboho Mokoena

As reported by Briefly News, decorated Mzansi coach Pitso Mosimane said the time is right for Mamelodi Sundowns to cash out on star midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from overseas clubs, while Masandawana is desperate to extend the player’s contract.

