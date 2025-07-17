Kaizer Chiefs founder and chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung has called for stricter PSL regulations on the buying and selling of club statuses

His remarks come as SuperSport United reportedly sold its status, following other major sales like Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Wits, and Highlands Park

South Africans are divided, with some agreeing on the need for stricter rules, while others accuse Motaung of gatekeeping and deflection

Kaizer Chiefs chairman and Premier Soccer League Executive Committee member, Dr Kaizer Motaung, has candidly spoken about the wanton selling and buying of football clubs in South African football. Motaung was speaking at a special ceremony at Wits University, where he was conferred with a second doctorate.

The Kaizer Chiefs founder emphasised the need for the PSL to tighten the rules on the selling and buying of club status. His remarks come at a time when one of the most iconic clubs in the country, SuperSport United, recently sold its status to the son of the Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie.

More statuses have been sold in recent years, including the likes of Bloemfontein Celtics being sold to Royal AM, Bidvest (2020), Thanda Zulu Royals (2016), and Highlands Park (2020).

What did Dr Motaung suggest be done?

Motaung spoke of how Bidvest Wits was an asset to South African football and wondered whether the club would have been sold if it had not experienced financial difficulties.

He suggested that the PSL should come up with a formula to ensure that it is not made easy for people to buy PSL status simply because they have acquired money.

"We also need to come up with a formula where we make it not easy for people who maybe have won the lottery and got R20-million and then decide to buy a club. We probably have to bring in stringent rules that make it difficult for people to come just because they’ve acquired some money somewhere and then decide to buy a club status," he remarked.

South Africans divided on Motaung's sentiments

Netizens online gave varying comments regarding Dr Motaung's remarks, with some begging to differ.

@LCearsar:

"Gatekeeping."

@nkabindenm:

"Very true. You need a clear business plan to run a PSL team."

@bonganidhl4955:

"I get where he is coming from, but it sadly sounds like the usual Khoza entitlement. Fund the teams on a needs basis, let them declare their finances and be funded accordingly. It doesn’t make sense to give a team with R100 million/year the same amount as a team that relies solely on a PSL grant."

@InorAlomidom:

"Kaizer must focus on making sure that Chiefs wins trophies."

@tladi_tladi_508:

"Entitlement."

@ChueneKhathu:

"They are chancers. 🤔"

@ponky_david:

"Why not rather be empowered with the necessary tools to run a soccer club? Like any business, I suppose..."

@alexand92614461:

"Spoken like an informed mind."

Celtic's potential return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

