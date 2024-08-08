New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has reignited the club's interest in Stellenbsoch FC defender Ismail Toure

The 26-year-old Stellies defender has emerged as a target for Amakhosi after impressive displays for the Winelands side last season

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Stellenbosch should fight to keep the defender at the club

Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs have shown an interest in Stellenbosch FC defender Ismail Toure ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old was impressive for the Winelands side season and has caught the eye of new Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Stellenbosch FC defender Ismail Toure.

Source: Instagram

Toure is the latest player to be linked with a move away from Stellies, while coach Steve Barker said the club is keen to keep their players.

Kaizer Chiefs want Ismail Toure

Chiefs are interested in Toure, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, Chiefs are admirers of Toure, and the club has also been linked with an R14 million move for Congolese striker Kiston Mayele.

The source said:

"New Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has approved the chase of Toure. However, the Glamour Boys are yet to table an offer for Toure."

Fans said Stellies should keep Toure

Local football fans said on social media that Stellenbosch must fight to keep Toure at the club, while some feel Chiefs have other areas that need improvement.

King Lucky says Stelkies must ignore Chiefs:

"Stellies, don't sell him."

Mnqobi Jr Khanyile made a suggestion:

"They must do a swap deal of Ditlhokwe."

Fihliwe Herbert Dream-chaser Maseko wants Chiefs to improve other areas:

"Defenders again?? When are they strengthening the striking department."

Obed Matlho made a prediction:

"He is another target that Esperance will sign."

Justice Lekubu noticed something:

"Stellies rejected R10 million for Basadien. I don't think they will sell Toure to Chiefs, but it looks like Stellies doesn't want to do business with Chiefs."

Kaizer Chiefs add former Mamelodi Sundowns star

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have added former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino to their squad.

The Uruguayan midfielder joins the club alongside fellow new signings Rushwin Dortley, Fiacre Ntwari and Bongani Sam.

