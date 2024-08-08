Eric Tinkler distanced Cape Town City from signing former Orlando Pirates star Kermit Erasmus while they are still waiting on French striker Amadou Soukouna

The Cape Town club has been busy adding new players to their squad and could add more before the start of the season

Local football fans assessed Erasmus' potential arrival on social media, saying the 34-year-old could add value to the club

PSL club Cape Town City will not sign veteran winger Kermit Erasmus, said their coach Eric Tinkler.

The Citizens are not interested in the former Orlando Pirates star and are waiting for the travel ban to be lifted on French striker Amadou Soukouna from Thailand's side of Bangkok United.

Kermit Erasmus and Amadou Soukouna have been linked with Cape Town City. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Neal Simpson/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Soukouna, a former Maritzburg United striker, is set to arrive at City to replace Khanyisa Mayo, who recently joined Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

Cape Town City will not sign Kermit Erasmus

Tinkler speaks about potential arrivals at City in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Tinkler said a travel ban has blocked Soukouna's arrival, and there are no negotiations with Erasmus following his exit from Pirates.

Tinkler said:

"Not at the moment, no. [Concerning Soukouna] Lufthansa wouldn't allow him on the flight because it's still registered that he has a ban. It has to be lifted before he can fly."

Fans share their views about Erasmus

Local football fans assessed Erasmus' potential move to City on social media, saying the 34-year-old still has something to offer.

Thé Jayde thinks there is an issue with Erasmus:

"I think Erasmus has an attitude problem because it seems like most clubs don't want to deal with him."

Lesson ST Bronze said there are contrasting reports:

"John Commits is saying something else, and Eric is also saying something else."

Oratile Ratex says City should sign Erasmus:

"Would be a good move for Erasmus."

Phiweldinhø Mshishi asked a question:

"So they'll replace Mayo with Erasmus?"

Saint Thabelo Shalom rates Erasmus:

"Romeo is still one of the best strikers in the PSL."

Cape Town City signs an Angolan star

As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town City has signed Angolan playmaker Carlinhos from Petro de Luanda.

The 29-year-old joined a host of new talent at the Cape Town club, looking to impress in the PSL next season.

