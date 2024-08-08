Cape Town Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou said the club is not holding onto star player Asanele Velebayi and is just waiting for the right offer

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs has been heavily linked with the player and has reportedly made illegal contact with the player

Local football fans said on social media that Spurs should let Veelbayi leave, while others said Chiefs must follow the rules

After selling Rushwin Dortley to Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Spurs said they await the right offer before Asanele Velebayi follows him to Naturena.

Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou denied reports they are forcing the 21-year-old to stay in Cape Town and said Chiefs have not met their valuation for the player.

As previously reported, Efsathiou said the club wants a return on their investment, while there are reports Chiefs have made direct contact with the player, which is illegal.

Cape Town Spurs are waiting for Kaizer Chiefs

Efsathiou speaks about Chiefs interest in Velebayi in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Efsathiou said the club will not fall for underhanded tactics, while Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has backed Amakhosi's interest in Velebayi.

Efstathiou said:

"Yes, an offer was indeed made and turned down. It's not the club; it's the offer that is standing in Velebayi's way."

Fans say Spurs must release Velebayi

Local football fans said on social media that Spurs must allow Velebayi to join Chiefs, while others say Amakhosi should honour Velebayi's contract.

Charity Thendo Nessane said Velebayi wants to leave:

"So the player wants out."

Mbo Ka Mnxusi wants an end to the talks:

"Spurs must sort out this issue with Chiefs. The boy is young and brilliant and ready to play for a big club."

Lundi Phathikhala says Chiefs must do better:

"Chiefs must learn to pay the required price instead of pricing themselves, or they must develop their own players."

Klein Dos Santos says the matter should be simple:

"One thing we need to pay attention to is that the player has a contract with Spurs, and any team that wants to sign the player must honour it."

Mhlobam Majola said Spurs must let go:

"For God's sake, let him play for Chiefs if he wants to. There's no use keeping an unhappy player at the club."

Kaizer Chiefs signs Cape Town Spurs star

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have paid R6 million for Cape Town Spurs defender Rushwin Dortley.

Dortley has joined Amakhosi, who will start life under new Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi next season.

