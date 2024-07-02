The entrance door at Cape Town City continues to swing off the hinges after the club announced another new signing at the club

Angolan playmaker Carlinhos has joined the club along with the likes of Fortune Makaringe, Kayden Francis and Haashim Domingo

Local football fans showed their excitement for the arrival of the Angolan international, while some questioned City’s spending

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Angolan talent Carlinhos has been unveiled as a Cape Town City player. Image: carlinhos_carmo

Source: Instagram

Angolan international playmaker Carlinhos is the latest arrival at Cape Town City, having been unveiled on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

The 29-year-old is the latest arrival at City after they announced the signing of Fortune Makaringe from Orlando Pirates and the homecoming of Morrocan-based Haashim Domingo.

Cape Town City add Carlinhos to their squad

City announced the signing of Carlinhos in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Briefly News source said the club enjoyed a successful period in the transfer market after they followed Pirates, who purchased Angolan forward Gilberto.

The source said:

“Cape Town City are excited to announce the arrival of the exciting playmaker. It is no secret that the club has been busy in the transfer market and has added some quality to the side. Pre-season is starting soon, and business was done early so everybody can get into the swing of things, while more players might be coming soon.”

The playmaker, whose full name is Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães do Carmo, arrives from Angolan side Perto de Luanda and has 13 caps for the national side

Fans are excited by City’s purchases

Local football fans took to social media to welcome the player to the PSL, while others were left tongue-tied by his lengthy name.

Wonderson Luda wonders if City is buying too much:

“Ah, Cape Town City seems like they are just signing for the sake of signing.”

Siyavuya Nomlala asked a question

"When is City signing defenders?"

Kgotla Ben Mothunya backed City’s spending:

“Cape Town City want to win the league. Only serious team on the market right now.”

Tebo Gee is amazed by the name of City’s new star:

“What a name!”

Thabo Lawrence Lebepe backed City:

“Cape Town City means business this coming season, and they have a good coach who believes in youth and talented players.”.

Kayden Francis switches Chippa United for Cape Town City

As reported by Briefly News, Chippa United star Kayden Francis has signed for PSL rivals Cape Town City.

The winger joined a host of new players at the Cape Town side after they announced the arrival of players such as Fortune Makaringe and Haashim Domingo.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News