Bafana Bafana striker Khanyisa Mayo has joined Algerian side CR Belouizdad for a reported R20 million from Cape Town City

The 25-year-old said the club's management convinced him to leave Mzansi, and he promised to repay their faith with goals

Local football fans praised Mayo on social media as they believed the striker made the right choice by leaving South Africa

Former Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo said he will be a star player at Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

Mayo joined the Algerian giants despite interest from PSL clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Striker Khanyisa Mayo said he will score goals for Algerian side CR Belouizdad. Image: khanyisa_mayo_10/Instagram and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: UGC

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals for the Citizens last season and joined CR Belouizdad for a reported fee of R20 million.

Khanyisa Mayo promises to score in Algeria

Mayo vows to score at his new club in the video below:

According to FARPost, Mayo said the club's management convinced him to play in Algeria despite City CEO John Comitis' determination to keep him in the PSL.

Mayo said:

"They must expect Khanyisa Mayo, the goal-scoring machine, someone who's going to work, someone who's going to be loved, someone who's going to love the family. Everyone will be excited to watch each and every game. I can't wait to meet the fans. I think it's going to be a great season for CRB and me."

Fans praised Mayo

Local football fans praised Mayo on social media, saying the striker made the right choice to move to Algeria because they believed he would thrive there.

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro wished Mayo well:

"All the best to him."

Andriea Sekwato praised Mayo's decision:

"Good move."

Manthodi Ramokgatla praised Mayo:

"It's good that our players are leaving their comfort zone. I am glad to see that they want to experience different cultures. All the best to Mayo."

Avhanamano Mavhivha says Mayo had no choice:

"It's not surprising; he was priced out of the market, leaving him no option but to go up North. I hope he can cope with the culture there."

Mthembu Sithembiso says Mayo must thank Bafana Bafana:

"South Africa's success in the recent Afcon is starting to yield positive results to players and our coaches."

Elias Mokwana thanks Sekhukhune United

As reported by Briefly News, striker Elias Mokwana thanked Sekhukhune United after joining Tunisian side Esperance.

After leaving the PSL for Tunisia, the Bafana Bafana striker will wear the number seven jersey for his new side.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News