After signing for Tunisia side Esperance, striker Elias Mokwana thanked former side Sekhukhune United

The striker joined the Tunisian giants despite interest from several PSL clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans praised Mokwana on social media as they believe the 24-year-old will thrive after leaving Mzansi

Striker Elias Mokwana has officially joined Tunisian side Esperance and will wear the number seven for his new club.

The 24-year-old Bafana Bafana striker joined Esperance despite interest from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Elias Mokwana will wear the number seven jersey for Esperance after leaving Sekhukhune United. Image: SekhukhuneFc/Twitter.

After passing his medical in North Africa, Mokwana's move to the Tunisian champions was announced on Thursday, 1 August 2024.

Elias Mokwana thanks Sekhukhune United

Esperance announced Mokwana on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to FARPost, Mokwana expressed gratitude to Sekhukhune, while he could soon be joined at Esperance by Bafana Bafana teammate Oswin Appollis.

Mokwana said:

"Let me take this moment to thank the chairman, Mr Simon Malatji, the group CEO, Mr Jonas Malatji, the board, and the management of Sekhukhune for the wonderful time I have spent at the club and for giving me the stage to showcase my abilities in the team."

Fans support Mokwana's move

Local football fans praised Mokwana's move to Tunisia on social media, believing it was the best choice for his development into a top-class striker.

Thabo E Makhoadi applauded Mokwana:

"Bravo! Bravo! Bravo!"

Musa Mphephethwa hopes for the best:

"I just hope this transfer will benefit him and the country."

Matlou Michael is a fan:

"Very good player, this one."

Cbu Hlabilaw Sifama likes Mokwana's new squad number:

"Jersey no 7."

Doc Strezz said Mokwana will regret his decision:

"He will be performing like Tau soon. PSL is the strongest league in Africa. Other leagues have one or two strong teams."

Sekhukhune United announces two new players

As Briefly News reported, Sekhukhune United has announced the signings of striker Andy Boyeli and defender Kenneth Langa.

Sekhukhune beat PSL rivals to the signature of Boyeli from Zambian side Power Dynamos FC, while Langa joins from NFD side Tuks.

