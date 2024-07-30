Cape Town City are determined to keep striker Khanyisa Mayo at the club after interest from North African and PSL clubs

A Briefly News source said City has been busy in the transfer market, and they hope Mayo will be the man to lead their attacking line-up next season

Local football fans questioned City’s R36 million asking price for Mayo, believing the player is not worth the price

Cape Town City has plans for Khanyisa Mayo. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

PSL side Cape Town City said they have plans for striker Khanyisa Mayo, who has attracted interest from local and North African clubs.

To keep the star at the club, City have placed an R36 million price tag on the 25-year-old, a target for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Cape Town City wants to keep Khanyisa Mayo

City has plans for Mayo, according to the tweet below:

A City staff member told Briefly News that Mayo is a vital team member, while club boss John Comitis previously stated that the striker will not be leaving the Mother City club.

The source said:

“This club has shown high ambitions with the quality of players brought in during the transfer window. They are building a strong squad, and of course, Mayo, as the top scorer, is part of those plans.”

City has brought several new faces during the current transfer window, such as Kamohelo Mokotjo, Kayden Francis, Fortune Makaringe, and Angolan star Carlinhos.

Fans do not rate Mayo

Local football fans said on social media that Mayo could be overpriced as they feel the 25-year-old is not worth the high transfer fee.

Winston Mayweather says City is hurting Mayo’s career:

“City is stopping this boy from realizing his dreams, and he is now getting older and older. Soon it will be too late.”

Kwanele S Qwabe is not a fan:

“He is nothing special. He is just an ordinary player, so it is no wonder there is no interest in him.”

MandleNgonyama Fledy does not rate Mayo:

“No team needs him; he is no longer dangerous.”

Joseph Khumalo said North Africa is poaching Mzansi talent:

“North Africa is taking our stars.”

Khulu Nyawo says Mayo is overpriced:

“Mr 36 million. R15 million is a decent price for him.”

