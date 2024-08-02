As the new season draws close, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said he is confident that his club can keep their star players

Jayden Adams, Fawaaz Basadien, Deono van Rooyen and Iqraam Rayners have all been linked with moves away from the club during the off-season

Local football fans praised Barker on social media for wanting to keep his players, while others said the Winelands side would sell

Coach Steve Barker said Stellenbosch FC does not have to sell their star players as he believes the club has enough pull to keep its squad intact.

The Winelands side were impressive last season after finishing third and qualifying for the CAF Confederations Cup.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said his club does not need to sell. Image: StellenboschFC.

Players such as Jayden Adams, Fawaaz Basadien, Deono van Rooyen, and Iqraam Rayners have been linked with moves away from the club, and the club has issued a hands-off policy.

Steve Barker said Stellenbosch FC can keep their stars

Barker speaks about keeping his players in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Barker said the club is doing well, while Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have targeted Adams.

Barker said:

"I think our players are happy where they are. We have shown them that we can win medals and trophies. We've shown competitiveness in the league, and we're now playing in the [CAF] intercontinental club competition. The players are excited to be part of that journey to help the club grow and continue to be successful."

Fans applaud Barker

Local football fans said Stellenbosch might be forced to sell their players on social media, while others applauded the coach for wanting to keep his stars.

Mntu Nje is sceptical:

"The same thing he said last season, but still Mendieta and Mthethwa departed."

Bongo Mabusela says Barker cannot stop players from leaving:

"He is emotionally blackmailing the players, but one thing is that all of these guys wish to play for big teams of Soweto, so he can't stop them."

Thabani Mbona backed Barker:

"Your team is producing good players. Keep it up, coach."

Tawanda Imbayago is a fan:

"You are doing a good job, so keep it up. I salute you."

Gabadiya Phatshu wants Stellies to succeed:

"Stellenbosch needs to build a strong team that will dethrone Sundowns. We can't rely on inconsistent Pirates and Chiefs."

