Libyan side Asswehly SC said they are not interested in Al Ahly star Percy Tau, causing uncertainty over his future

The Bafana Bafana star has been rumoured to leave the Egyptian club during the current transfer window, but there has been no confirmation

Local football fans backed Tau to come back home on social media, while others said he might be pricing himself out of a move

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau's future at Al Ahly remains uncertain after Libyan side Asswehly SC said they are uninterested in the player.

Multiple reports stated the midfielder's relationship with the Egyptian champions could be better, and he could leave the North African giants.

Percy tau is no longer a target for Asswehly SC. Image: Issouf Sanogo and Khaled Desouki/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 30-year-old midfielder has been rumoured to leave Al Ahly since last season despite him stating that he is willing to retire at the club.

Asswehly SC are not interested in Percy Tau

Asswehly have opened up about their interest in Tau, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Asswehly's Transfer Director, Walid Tarhouni, said the club will not sign Tau, who has also been linked with Saudi Arabian side Al Kholood.

Tarhouni said:

"Percy Tau is not in our plans by any means; neither is Zamalek's Seifeddine Jaziri, who was on our shortlist last winter but not anymore."

Fans want Tau to come back home

Local football fans took to social media and said Tau should return to Mzansi, while others are worried that his salary demands might stop him from leaving Al Ahly.

A Rick Joe is sad:

"He is no longer a lion."

Abel Bigjohn wants Chiefs to sign Tau:

"Nabi FC must sign him."

Johan Mnisi gave a reason why Asswehly is not interested:

"Because they can't afford him."

Dumie Schillo Mavundla said Tau is too expensive:

"This goal machine is very expensive. I am wondering how many goals he scores per game."

Nothabile Precious Ngcobo wants Tau to come back home:

“Motsepe must bring back his son.”

Percy Tau is Mzansi's best CAF Champions League player

As reported by Briefly News, Percy Tau became the first South African player to win two CAF Champions League titles last season.

The 30-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder became South Africa's most decorated CAF Champions League player after Al Ahly won the continental showpiece.

