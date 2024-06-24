Bafana Bafana midfielder Percy Tau has reportedly caught the interest of newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood Club

Tau has been rumoured to leave Egyptian side Al-Ahly throughout the season but recently stated he would prefer to stay in Cairo

Local football fans took to social media to say Tau should consider moving to Saudi Arabia to boost his bank balance

Saudi Arabian side Al-Kholood Club are interested in Percy Tau. Image: Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto and Khaled Desouki/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood Club has reportedly shown an interest in Al-Ahly and Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been linked with leaving Egypt but recently stated he would be willing to retire at Al Ahly.

Percy Tau is considering his options

Tau could move to Saudi Arabia, according to the tweet below:

A KickOff source said Tau is looking to renew his contract at Al-Ahly, however, he could consider other options, including Al-Kholood and a return to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The source said:

"For us, we are still committed to the player and want him to continue, and there are negotiations with him for renewal."

Fans say Tau should move

Local football fans say a move to Saudi Arabia could be the best thing for Tau as it will significantly boost his bank balance.

Nkuzi Thundabathole says Tau should go for the money:

"I would go to Saudi Arabia if I were him; those teams pay lots of money."

Thapelo Motaung backs the move:

"He must take the offer."

Cedric Mmc Mathebula has a wish:

"I wish he could go to EPL."

Bongani Mgubela does not believe the interest:

"Lies."

Tatenda Mudhuva is not a fan:

"The man is finished."

Percy Tau is Mzansi's most decorated CAF Champions League player

As Briefly News reported, after winning his third title, Percy Tau became the most decorated South African footballer in CAF Champions League history.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was part of the Al Ahly side who beat Esperance to lift last season's Champions League title on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

Source: Briefly News