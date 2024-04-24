Percy Tau could be heading back to Mamelodi Sundowns as he nears the end of his Al Ahly contract

Tau is the highest-paid player at the Egyptian side, but he has fallen out of favour with coach Marcel Koller despite his impressive displays for the club

Local football supporters want Tau back in Mzansi, with several fans adding his name to their wishlist

Al-Ahly star Percy Tau has a number of options he nears the end of his contract at the Egyptian side.

Source: Getty Images

Local football fans have shared their feelings on the possibility of Percy Tau returning to Mamelodi Sundowns next season.

The Bafana forward's contract at Al-Ahly expires in June 2024 and the Egyptian club is considering offloading their highest earner.

Percy Tau has options

Clubs are interested in Tau, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Last season, Tau ruled out a return to Sundowns, but this time around, the 29-year-old has options. However, his R22 million annual salary at Al-Ahly may prove to be a stumbling block.

Egyptian rival side Zamalek has shown an interest in the former Brighton and Hove Albion player, while Kaizer Chiefs and teams in the Middle East are also sniffing around.

Fans want Tau back in Mzansi

Tau was a popular player for Sundowns, scoring 18 goals from 2013 to 2018, and local fans still see him as a star.

Mpumelelo Happiness Nyumbeka says Pirates should buy Tau:

"He's going to Pirates."

Menelisi Jiba is a fan of Tau:

"Unpopular fact, he's the best South African player of this generation."

Kudakwashe Mutambirwa thinks Zamalek is ideal:

"Zamalek is a good option."

Mpho Sithole admires Tau:

"Very humbled and level-headed, never makes headlines for the wrong reasons."

Teboho Mokoena says Tau's return to Downs is set:

"He'll be back at Chloorkop."

Leon Mathole does not want him at Masandawana:

"Keep him away from Downs at all costs."

T Max King Mabanga picks another club for Tau:

"He must go to SuperSport."

Mzwakhe Mazibuko says Tau must not come back:

"Don't come back to SA."

Waleed Khaled thinks Al-Ahly will keep Tau:

"Al-Ahly fans love him and will not allow him to leave. Even if there is pressure on the administration."

Osas says a move to Europe will be best:

"This one must go to Europe."

Mamelodi Sundowns target Orlando Pirates forward

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to pull off a major transfer coup by landing Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Mabasa is the PSL's second top-scorer after finding the back of the net four times in his last two matches.

