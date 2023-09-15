Percy Tau has squashed rumours that he might return to his first club, Mamelodi Sundowns, and leave Al Ahly

The speedy forward stated that he has a contract that runs until 2025 with the Egyptian side

Netizens are relieved that he is not returning and have encouraged him to stay in the country

Percy Tau has squashed claims that he might leave Al Ahly to rejoin Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau clarified that he is staying with his club amid rumours that he might return to Mzansi to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

If all goes according to plan, Tau might also walk away with his seventh trophy for his club, Al Ahly, as the Egyptian champions are set to face USM Alger for the Confederation of African Football Super Cup tonight on 15 September.

Percy Tau might win the seventh cup with Al Ahly

Percy has also Tau, and his team are due to face Alger at the King Fahd International Stadium. Their opponents walk into the clash as the CAF Confederations champion, and Al Ahly enter the match as the CAF Champions League winners. Percy, who joined the team from English side Brighton & How Albion two years ago, has already made a name for himself by winning a whopping six cups.

He first helped the team with the CAF Super Cup in 2021, and they then won the Egypt Cup and the Egyptian Super Cup. He then took the Egyptian Premier League, the CAF Champions League, and the Egyptian Super Cup again with Al Ahly.

According to a tweet by @UnplayableZa, Tau confirmed that he will still play for Al Ahly in a recent interview where he explained why he left English top-flight football to return to African Soil. He asserted that he still has a contract with Al Ahly until 2025. Read the tweet here.

South Africans happy about Tau's news of staying in Egypt

Netizens reacted to the news that he was not going anywhere.

Blackamoore said:

“He’s going nowhere, this one. Speculations have failed.”

Lazi Laz added:

“This boy will write new records for our country.”

Thabo Demarco congratulated him.

“Al Ahly is the best team. Don’t go anywhere. Stay there.”

Tholoviya Mbhalo disagreed with his decision.

“I would not have renewed it if I was Tau because they said they didn’t want him, saying there is no work for him. I was going to look for green pastures somewhere.”

Source: Briefly News