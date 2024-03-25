Egyptian club Al Ahly could look to cash out on Bafana midfielder Percy Tau, who is entering the last year of his contract

Tau is demanding a $1 million (R18.9 million) salary after scoring 24 goals for Al Ahly in 98 appearances, but the club is displeased by his performances

Fans think Tau will soon find a new club with plenty of options available back home for the Bafana talisman

Bafana midfielder Percy Tau is facing a possible exit from Egyptian side Al Ahly due to a contract dispute and most local fans think he is PSL-bound.

The news of Tau's exit comes as a surprise after it was suggested he would get a bumper new deal, but Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller has reportedly changed his mind.

Percy Tau's salary demands are too high

According to Soccer Laduma, Koller and Al Ahly are displeased by Tau's Afcon performances, although he was seen dancing after the Cape Verde victory.

The report suggested the 29-year-old is demanding an R18.9 million salary as he enters the final year of his contract, but the Egyptian club thinks his displays have not met their requirements.

Tau has been a standout player for the Egyptians

Since joining Al Ahly in 2021, Tau has scored 24 goals in 98 appearances. However, the club's management feels it's time to cash out on the playmaker, provided a replacement can be found.

Bafana teammate Teboho Mokoena nearly joined Tauhas at Ahly but the club reportedly pulled out of the move after the midfielder publicly .

Al Ahly will be looking to defend their CAF Champions League title when they face Tanzanian side Simba FC on Friday, 29 March 2024.

Fans want Percy Tau back home

As news circulated about Tau leaving Al Ahly, fans took to social media to suggest where the former Brighton and Hove Albion could end up next.

M Right Tshwarelo thinks Tau will find a new home:

"He will definitely get another team. The guy is a great player; it's still early for him to come home."

Mangoale Nkhokhobe Gilbert Therishano thinks Tau should fight for his place:

"He must just stay there, he belongs. His combination with Mahmoud Kharhaba Abdelmoneim and Hussein El-Shehaat is superb."

Skido Ronnie questioned Tau's form:

"I like the boy, but from Afcon and the last game, he was not even average but poor. The status helped him to be in the Bafana first 11."

Johnathan Mudau paints a bleak future:

"He was supposed to stay in Europe, but someone misled him, and now he is finished."

Thobile Vena thinks Al Ahly is being harsh:

"I'm confused 'cause his stats don't show a decline in form??????"

Luvo Mugabe Jnr Ndlumbini wants Tau at Orlando Pirates:

"Pirates will buy him..."

Brian Boyd Muchairi thinks Saudi Arabia is the next stop:

"Tau can go join Musona and the likes of Benzema, Ronaldo and Mane in Saudi Arabia."

Joconia King Julian is dusting off the welcome mat:

"Tau is coming back home."

Duncan Tladi thinks Cape Town is the ideal destination:

"Tau must come back to PSL. Cape Town City always welcomes return soldiers."

Mthobisi Cilo has alerted the Amakhosi:

"Kaizer Chiefs must be quick."

Big payday for CAF Champions League winners

Briefly News reported that the CAF Champions League winners could be and a place in the Fifa World Club Cup.

Al Ahly is looking to defend their title, but South Africa champion Mamelodi Sundowns could also pocket the massive cash prize as they, too, are eyeing Champions League success.

