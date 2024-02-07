Percy Tau jammed to Master KG' Jerusalema after the national team's victory against Cape Verde

Bafana Bafana will face off against Nigeria in the AFCON semi-finals after 24 years

The online community reacted to the Tau's vibe, wishing Bafana a good match on Wednesday, 7 February

Percy Tau was captured in a video busting moves after Bafana Bafana won against Cape Verde. Images: @caf_online/ TikTok, @Percy Muzi Tau/ Facebook

South African footballer Percy Tau showed off his dance moves after Bafana Bafana won against Cape Verde in the AFCON.

@caf_online posted a video of the vibey footballer. He danced to Master KG's Jerusalema song. He was also captured greeting the supporters, who were overjoyed.

Bafana Bafana will face Nigeria in the semi-finals for the first time in 24 years on Wednesday, 7 February 2024. This is after goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams saved four penalties in the last match against Cape Verde.

Percy gets vibey after Bafana Bafana victory

Watch the TikTok dance video below:

TikTokkers wish Bafana good luck in the semi-finals

The video garnered over 141k likes, with many online users looking forward to the semi-finals and hoping that Bafana Bafana will bring it home.

@Lana impressed:

"Wow!"

@thekgi️‍ said:

"We need the hair back"

@clemza1 cheered:

"Win or lose, we are proud of you, Bafana, may the winning spirit of Tyla, Duplessis, Chauke, Springbok, ICJ be with you and win the Semi-finals and finals"

@kofikofigh5 rooted:

"A win against Nigeria will make Ghanaians dance more than South Africans Goal there, South Africa."

@user6496557046745 observed:

"How many noticed that Percy Tau is the only player in AFCON 2023 who has a T-shirt with their name and surname"

@4_2 _0_2 expressed:

"Cape Verde will never defeat you. Greetings from Egypt ❤️‍ I love South Africa and Percy Tau from Egypt ❤️‍❤️‍"

@user8583622852826 loved the energy:

"South Africa's doing what they do best. Uniting & Dancing❤️Jerusalema"

