Itumeleng Khune didn't hold back in celebrating the fantastic penalty saves by Ronwen

The Kaizer Chiefs player said in an Instagram post that Ronwen is not only best in the country, but on the continent

Bafana Bafana has advanced to the Afcon semi-finals for the first time in 24 years and will be facing Nigeria

Itumeleng Khune congratulated Ronwen Williams on his recent penalty saves. Images: @itukhune32, @ronwen30

Source: Instagram

Itumeleng Khune showed love to Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams after he saved four penalties in a recent match between Bafana and Cape Verde.

Khune took to his Instagram account and gave Williams his flowers, posting a sweet message.

"Best In The Country and Continent @ronwen30 give him his 4 Penalty Saves 4 CleanSheets #Respect Boeta"

Khune celebrates Ronwen

See the heartwarming Instagram post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Ronwen makes history

According to SAFA, the saves by Ronwen qualified the national team for the AFCON semi-finals for the first time in 24 years. Bafana will face Nigeria at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.

Social media users celebrated

The post by Khune received 45K likes with many online users helping him congratulate Ronwen.

@ntobeko_mthembu saluted:

"He learnt it from you. The best recognises the best, respect."

@lungisa_soboyce stanned:

"Game recognises game ❤️❤️"

@siyabongankosi_sn22 celebrated:

"Iya. He learnt a thing or two from your captain. Salute."

@goodluck_lwandle wanted Khune to be there:

"I wish you were there to celebrate with the boys."

@kaveli_rsa7 said:

"From one legend to another❤️"

@ntja_daddy_motswagae showed respect:

"Spoken like a true legend to another legend, Sir. As I bow before you guys. He did an amazing work/job. We are proud. Salute."

@rofhyren applauded:

"The only man that I recognised during the match, he's a goat❤️❤️"

@pantsulachef showed love:

"My captain says our captain has done well, I’m happy. Hands of steel."

Itumeleng Khune's contract with Kaizer Chiefs ends

In another story, Briefly News reported about Itu's future in the sports scene as his contract ends with Kaizer Chiefs.

It's unclear whether the team still wants to keep him on a contract beyond his playing days or let him go forever. There are also conversations that another team, Sekhukhune United, might want him on a playing contract.

But that will all be revealed in time. In the meantime, Khune is on suspension after he was caught under the influence of alcohol in training. He has also bagged a job as a sports analyst at the SABC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News