South Africa's nail-biting victory against Cape Verde, South Africa sets the stage for an epic contest with Nigeria

Football enthusiasts are looking forward to the Bafana Bafana and Nigeria AFCON semifinal match

They took to social media to highlight the intense rivalry between South Africa and Nigeria that extends beyond the football pitch

The upcoming AFCON match between South Africa and Nigeria sparked online rivalry. Image: @BafanaBafana and @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Football fever is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria AFCON semifinal.

The anticipation is not just limited to the pitch; it's taken over Twitter/X. Supporters are adding their unique flair to the buildup.

Deeper than football

Wednesday's game has been dubbed the real final. Many are stressing the fierce competition between South Africa and Nigeria that extends far beyond the football field.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Twitter tension between SA and Nigeria

A tweep @kemangolwethu compared Mzansi and Naija, setting off a flood of opinions and banter. He posted:

"Amapiano vs Afrobeats. Rand vs Naira. Ramphosa vs Tinubu. Johannesburg vs Lagos. Bafana Bafana vs Super Eagles."

Watch the video below:

SA and Nigeria's rivalry resurrected

South Africa's thrilling victory against Cape Verde has set the stage for a dramatic face-off with Nigeria. As the two African powerhouses prepare to clash, the rivalry is reignited online.

@LiszMageba mentioned:

"Are we really facing off with Nigeria? This is a match we can never lose. "

@okwormartinc stated:

"Congratulations to South Africa. Enjoy your last win in this edition of AFCON guys. Been a good run for you guys. "

@Mhedeybee asked:

"How do you go compare pap with jollof. How? "

@Pholoso05354301 shared:

"SA has completely outclassed Nigeria in the last 5 encounters. SA is already in the final. "

@Hutbwoy mentioned:

"We going use amapiano to celebrate after beating you guys."

@thebe_phoko added:

"Simply agreement, if we win, they must leave Joburg."

@Lwaider posted:

"This game is going to be like a final."

Ronwen’s penalty heroics push Bafana to semifinals

Keeping with football, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana secured a spot in the AFCON semifinals, marking a historic milestone after an intense penalty shoot-out against Cape Verde.

The hero of the moment is none other than captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. He made four crucial saves during the penalty shoot-out, ensuring South Africa's advancement in the tournament.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News