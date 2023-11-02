South Africa continues to dominate in the world of sports, and the latest national team to impress are the Proteas for the Cricket World Cup

The South African cricket team faced New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, and they walked away the victors

One TikTok user was amazed by the cricket match that made history, and he made a hilarious video about it

South Africa did their best against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup. This historic victory follows the South African rugby team's triumph in the Rugby World Cup 2023.

The Proteas clinched a victory against New Zealand, and many South Africans were proud of their historic win. Image: nowellencharles

Source: Getty Images

One man commented on New Zealand's game with South Africa in the Cricket World Cup. Many people commented on the video, eager to show their support for the Proteas.

Proteas win CW2023 game against New Zealand

A video posted by @nowellencharles shows how impressed he was with the Proteas winning against New Zealand. The match was nail-biting as South Africa had not won over New Zealand in cricket for over two decades.

According to the ICC, it is the first time South Africa has faced New Zealand in 24 years. Watch the clip:

SA applauds Proteas

Many people are ready to rally behind the Proteas, just as they did for the Springboks. Many hoped South Africa would win the Cricket World Cup for the first time.

Ayanda Tshuma said:

"What a season to be South African! Absolutely electrifying ."

user8112753872350 commented:

"Sad to think we've never won the Cricket World Cup . But this year, this year. Zizojika izinto."

Thandolwenkosi wrote:

"Hope Bafana Bafana are taking notes ."

user8124401526434 added:

"Guys, let's stand behind the Proteas like we did with the Springboks. They need our support now."

Shanty J gushed:

"My boys did well today. Go Proteas!"

katlipilane was excited:

"We need to start getting Proteas jerseys, okes ."

tsakanifeliciamasiya marvelled:

" Proud of the Proteas ."

Mzansi overjoyed after Rugby World Cup

Many South Africans are excited to continue supporting sports after the Springboks' victory in the Rugby World Cup. Springbok supporters took to the streets to celebrate the historic win.

Mzansi calls for Springboks to get bonuses

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans believe the Springboks deserve a bonus for winning the Rugby World Cup. This comes after reports emerged that the players would allegedly receive bonus payouts for their performance. Fans firmly believe that the bonuses are well-deserved.

TimesLIVE reported that SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said that while the World Cup winners might not receive prize money from World Rugby, they will be given bonuses for winning the World Cup. It was alleged, though, that the players would receive R93 million to be split between them. Alexander also said that SA Rugby has planned for the bonuses.

