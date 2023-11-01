Quinton de Kock broke the South African World Cup run record during a match against New Zealand

The batter surpassed Jacques Kallis' 2007 milestone of 485 runs and Proteas fans are celebrating on social media

They expressed their love for the SA opener and urged him to reconsider his retirement decision

South African opener Quinton de Kock set a new record at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He got the most runs by a South African batter in a single World Cup edition during a match against New Zealand in Pune.

Quinton de Kock's historic run

He surpassed Jacques Kallis' 2007 record of 485 runs. De Kock, who intends to retire from ODI cricket after this World Cup, is determined to satisfy his appetite for runs in this format.

De Kock and van der Dussen's partnership

Rassie van der Dussen, a valuable ally to De Kock, recorded his second century of the tournament (133), reported TimesLIVE. Van der Dussen's performance was much better than his previous game in Chennai last Friday when he couldn't manage a single boundary.

The stadium resounded with cheers as De Kock achieved this milestone, and fans on social media showered him with love, pleading for him to reconsider his retirement decision.

Crickets fans applaud De Kock

Read some of the comments below:

@noksy_k said:

"Spectacular."

@qamarzahor stated:

"Excellent performance. "

@Hishani4 posted:

"Congratulations Quinny, you are the best. Don't ever think of retirement! What a wonderful knock. Your fans are beyond thrilled."

@GeorgeNkhoneII commented:

"South Africa is winning this cricket game today.✊"

@nabeelarahman_ mentioned:

"South Africa have two moods duck or century."

@Chels_720 added:

"Take back your retirement Quinny."

@Fmab96 tweeted:

"Already done? Dude why is he retiring ffs."

@SportFusionHub posted:

"A nice way to finish his career."

Proteas victory in Cricket World Cup match with Pakistan leaves fans exhaling: "What a tense game"

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Proteas narrowly beat Pakistan in a thrilling one-wicket victory, bringing them a step closer to the World Cup semi-finals.

On Friday, Aiden Markram's impressive 91-run performance put South Africa in a strong position at 206-4, as they chased a target of 271. Yet, it came down to the wire, with the final pair, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, successfully scoring 11 runs while facing 11 balls.

