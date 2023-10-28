The Proteas clinched a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Pakistan in a World Cup match, inching closer to the semi-finals

Aiden Markram's impressive 91-run innings set the stage for South Africa, who were chasing 271

The thrilling win has ignited excitement among South Africans who now look to the Rugby World Cup final

South Africa beat Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup. Image: @ProteasMenCSA

Source: Twitter

The Proteas narrowly beat Pakistan in a thrilling one-wicket victory, bringing them a step closer to the World Cup semi-finals.

Proteas batting and bowling performance

On Friday, Aiden Markram's impressive 91-run performance put South Africa in a strong position at 206-4, as they chased a target of 271.

Yet, it came down to the wire, with the final pair, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, successfully scoring 11 runs while facing 11 balls.

Pakistan World Cup matches

Three of Pakistan's five matches ended in losses, whereas South Africa secured four wins and experienced only one defeat, reported ENCA.

See the tweet below:

Proteas’ win inspires Rugby World Cup hopes

South African fans are ecstatic about this triumph, believing it has set a positive tone for the Springboks to win the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks on Saturday night.

Read some of the comments below:

Mankga Moraswi said:

"Is not easy to win against Pakistan, but our boys did it."

Sbuda Wayne noted:

"What a tense game! We've been the best team and the best team to watch at this tournament. That's exactly how good we are."

Peter Mukwevho mentioned:

"Proudly South African."

Julio Remaliah wrote:

"That's what we do. We fight till the end.❤️"

Charmaine Ntsako posted:

"Congratulations what a game. "

Obakeng Gatsby added:

"Well done! Let's hope that their good luck rubs off on the Boks."

Khanya Thembane commented"

"Don’t ever do that to us! "

RoundHouseBet joked:

"Proteas and Bokke are taking the fans to the edge."

Source: Briefly News