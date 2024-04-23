Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said his side played better than Esperance despite losing 1-0 in the first-leg CAF Champions League semi-final on Saturday, 20 April 2024

Downs' coach argued with Tunisian journalists after the defeat by saying the North Africans were "parking the bus"

Local football fans say Mokwena must stop complaining and should focus on finding a way to beat Esperance

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says his side is better than Esperance. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Source: Facebook

Despite losing 1-0 to Esperance on Saturday, 20 April 2024, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena still believes his side is better.

On Friday, 26 April 2024, Sundowns will face Esperance in the second leg, but first, they must prepare for their PSL match against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 23 April.

Esperance parked the bus, says Rhulani Mokwena

Mokwena challenged journalists after the defeat to Esperance, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mokwena said his side created more chances and was the better team, while Esperance had to resort to negative tactics.

Mokwena said:

"In fact, I would like to ask you guys, and this is you as Tunisian media, how many times do you see Esperance parking the bus at home, and are you guys happy to see one of your biggest clubs in this country playing Mamelodi Sundowns and parking the bus?"

With Sundowns playing two matches this week, Mokwena must watch his players, including star midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who is recovering from injury.

Fans say Mokwena must stop complaining

Local football fans took to social media to tell the Sundowns coach that he should find a way to win rather than complain.

December Mokgabudi says the result is all that matters:

"We don't care who parked the bus or who had a better ball position. What we care about is who won the game at the end of the day, that's all."

Moagi Lekene says Esperance outmatched Sundowns:

"They can't play according to your strength, mister."

Shane Mayimele gave Mokwena some advice:

"Rhulani, unpack the bus by using wings both left and right. Bring in crosses, and you will score more goals."

Justice Van Der Khame backs Esperance to defend their lead:

"I encourage them to bring a triple-decker this time."

Sizwe Ndlovu says Mokwena must stop complaining:

"Stop complaining about the parked bus; try to manoeuvre that parked bus."

Mamelodi Sundowns are exhausted

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says his players are exhausted as they aim for the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League titles.

Masandawana faces a hectic end to the season as they are set to defend their PSL title while in the semi-finals of both the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Source: Briefly News