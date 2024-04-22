Mamelodi Sundowns had a late-night recovery session after they landed in Mzansi after their Caf Champions League semi-final in Tunisia on Saturday, 20 April 2024

The defending PSL champions last to Esperance 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final and have little time to recover as they are set to face Sekhukhune United in the PSL on Tuesday, 23 April

Football fans admire Sundowns' hard work and say it is the reason why the side is pushing for three titles this season

The Mamelodi Sundowns players took part in a late-night training session to prepare for their next match. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Despite arriving late from Tunisia on Sunday, 21 April 2024, Mamelodi Sundowns players participated in a regeneration session that continued into Monday, 22 April.

After a 1-0 loss to Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League tie, Sundowns will add another chapter to their exhausting season when they face Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 23 April.

No rest for Mamelodi Sundowns

Watch Sundowns take part in late-night sessions in the video below:

After the match on Tuesday, Sundowns won't have much time to recover as they will have to prepare for the second leg against Esperance on Friday, 26 April, in Pretoria.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena must manage his side efficiently while keeping an eye on star midfielder Teboho Mokeona, who missed the first-leg defeat through injury.

Fans are impressed with Sundown

Maswandawana fans were impressed by their team's passion to stay fit despite their heavy work schedule, and they have backed the side to bounce back from the defeat to Esperance.

ThabisoMalatj27 is impressed:

"Sundowns is working very hard."

Wolfgangtso says the hard work will pay off:

"Want to be the best in Africa? Stop complaining and compete."

QRoger_03 says Sundowns are constantly pushing themselves:

"It's nothing new to Sundowns; it started way back with coach Pitso Mosimane. It's a regeneration."

MBison_XI applauds Sundowns:

"Kings of Africa mindset!!"

Celumus13360613 says hard work is the reason behind Downs' success:

"That’s why it’s full time manje. No time for school."

ht4211 questions the late-night session:

"Trying to intimidate the opponent or for Rulani to show his bosses that he’s working even if he’s losing CAF. Why record a late night training session?"

NegoCity2010 says Sundowns will bounce back:

"Friday it's A Must Win."

MkhonzaMfundoSA says the PSL should help Sundowns:

"Eish, but to be fair, this Tuesday's game against Sekhukhune should have been rescheduled, man."

Keo_Otlankaraba salutes Sundowns:

"Majita a lapile. You can see it on their faces. I salute them for keep pushing."

lkmalele vis inspired:

"This is inspiring. We pray that all the hard work pays off. Friday is our collecting day."

Tshegofatso Mabasa is a target for Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa is a key target for Mamelodi Sundowns next season.

The forward, who is second behind Downs' striker Lucas Ribeiro in the race for the Golden Boot award, has been in good form for the Pirates after four goals in the last two PSL matches.

