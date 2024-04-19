The men accused of the hijacking and killing of Amakhosi defender Luke Fleur will remain behind bars until their next court appearance

The Roodepoort Magistrate's Court postponed the six men's bail application to 25 April 2024 to give the legal team time to get up to date with the case

The group faces multiple charges, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

The six men linked to the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs’ soccer star, Luke Fleurs, will remain behind bars.

Luke Fleurs' killers remain in custody

A TimesLIVE report revealed that the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court postponed the group’s bail application until 25 April 2024 to allow their legal representatives time to familiarise themselves with the case.

According to Jacaranda News, the group revealed they would all need Legal Aid services in their last court appearance on 12 April 2024.

Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Siva, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, and Franky Xaba, 25, face multiple charges, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

Fleurs was killed during a hijacking in Roodepoort on Wednesday, 6 April 2024.

His car was found stripped after police arrested six people in connection with his death.

South Africans continue to mourn the loss of the defender

Many netizens continue to struggle with the death of the Kaizer Chiefs player and demand justice for the defender.

@TshepisoReal wanted to know:

"I'm still struggling to understand why they shot him."

@VusieSambo5 asked:

"Is he buried already?"

@Shoez_Man commented:

"They deserve to rot in jail those ones"

@_DimpledMo said:

"Rest in Peace Luke Fleurs "

@Mthembu_77 added:

"Bail my foot they must rot in there."

Luke Fleurs' family demands justice for Kaizer Chiefs player

Briefly News reported that Luke Fluers' father wanted justice for his son.

Fluers’ dad said it was heartbreaking to hear how young the suspects of his son’s murder were.

He made the statements after the six appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on 12 April 2024.

