Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says Given Msimango is the ideal candidate to wear the captain’s armband at the club

The defender has worn the armband for the last three matches after senior options became unavailable for different reasons

Amakhosi fans are disinterested in their new captain as they are concerned about the side’s fortunes on the field after three consecutive losses

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Given Msimango has been chosen by coach Cavn Johnson to wear the armband for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Due to the unavailability of Itumeleng Khune, Keegan Dolly and Yusuf Maart, defender Given Msimango has been wearing the armband for Kaizer Chiefs in their last three matches.

Coach Cavin Johnson, who will return to his post as head of youth development, has backed the 26-year-old to have a bright future as a leader for the Amakhosi.

Given Msimango is a good captain, says Cavin Johnson

Watch Johnson back Msimango in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Speaking to FARPost, Johnson said Msimango was the next best candidate after Dolly, Khune, and Maart were unavailable.

Johnson said:

“So, Given is the next best captain because I do believe that in any club, you have to have 11 captains on the field and not one. Captain is there to toss the coin and make sure that you kick the ball. Other than that, I believe that you have to have 11 captains on the field. So, there’s no problem with that for me.”

Fans want better results

Previously, the Amakhosi fans picked Thatayaone Ditlhokwe for the captaincy, so they took to social media to beg the team for better results.

Mohlabane Abinar says Chiefs have other concerns:

"Concentrate on the winning combination and forget determining future captain."

Mzwandile Zwai Sibinda does not back Msimango:

"A good captain is the one who wins games. This guy must go back to where he comes from."

Lingand Josiah is frustrated:

"We need results, not the best captain; best captain can't give us points."

Dimakatso Dimakay Motiang

"We don't care about the captain. We want reasons to celebrate. Win something."

Madoda Ngwenya says Johnson needs help:

"I feel sorry for this coach, really. His players are letting him down big time."

Kaizer Chiefs face a clear-out as players near the end of their contracts

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have a list of players, including Itumeleng Khune and Keegan Dolly, whose contracts at the club expire in June 2024.

At the end of the season, Chiefs face losing the players as free agents while they continue their search for a new coach.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News