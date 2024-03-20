Cassius Mailula, a former Mamelodi Sundowns striker, has spent most of his time at Toronto FC on the bench since his move to Canada

Toronto FC coach John Herdman says Mailula needs to wait for his chance as the club is blessed with strong options upfront

Mzansi football fanatics think the boss of the Canadian side is being too critical of the 22-year-old striker

Former Mamelodi Sundowns Striker Cassius Mailula is low in the pecking order at Toronto FC. Image: Phill Makagoe via Getty Images / mailula.cassius @Instagram

Toronto FC boss John Herdman has questioned the quality of former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula, who is yet to start for the Canadians this season.

Mailula moved last season to Toronto FC but the 22-year-old has only made three appearances from the bench.

Cassius Mailula is at the back of the line at Toronto FC

Speaking to Goal.com, Herman said the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernadeschi and Jonathan Osorio have made it challenging for Mailula to play more minutes.

Herdman said:

“One, you have Lorenzo, Bernardeschi and Osorio in those what I call magician-type positions, that they are critical to the way we play. Their level is just too high; if Lorenzo comes off, Osorio will typically move into that position; if Bernardeschi goes out wide, Osorio will move in."

Mailula must wait

If Mailula wishes to emulate the likes of Bafana legend Benni McCarthy, who is in line to join the Bafana technical staff, he has to bide his time, added Herdman.

“So, for him [Mailula], he will have to wait for his moment when those players are unavailable or in a national week.”

The Canadian side will be in action again on Sunday, 24 March 2024, when they will face Atalanta United in the Major Soccer League.

Masandawana fans want Mailula back in Mzansi

Mzansi football supporters described Herdman's assessment of Mailula as 'brutally honest', while some stated the forward must prove himself.

Cyablaaq Kck thinks Mailula is getting what he deserves:

"He was never a good player, honestly. He was just surrounded by good players."

Ashley Mash thinks Herdman is being too tough:

"Yoh, the coach is brutally honest about his choice. It's clear he doesn't like or believe in the boy. Yho, he must maybe wait for when it's 'national weeks', daamn."

Mbheza Thoka thinks the forward can find glory back home:

"He must come back to win the league, CAF and Nedbank."

Msimelelo Mqoqi thinks national selection might help:

"He must stay and wait for his time. SA national team should select him."

Mamelodi Sundowns eye a trophy-laden season

While Cassius Mailula needs to prove his worth, his former side, Mamelodi Sundowns, is enjoying a stellar season as they aim for the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League titles, as per Briefly News.

Rhulani Mokwena's side currently holds a 12-point atop the league and are in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

