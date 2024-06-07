Percy Tau said he is happy to spend the rest of his career at Al Ahly, even if it means taking a pay cut

The Bafana midfielder has been linked with an exit from the Egyptian club despite playing a role in their CAF Champions League success this season

Fans backed Tau to stay in Egypt as they believed a move back to Mzansi would be a downgrade for the Bafana vice-captain

Bafana midfielder Percy Tau is willing to take a pay cut to stay at Al Ahly. Image: percymuzitau22

Percy Tau said he would be willing to play for Al Ahly until he hangs up his boot amid rumours of him leaving the Egyptian giants.

The Bafana midfielder, rumoured to leave Egypt, said Al Ahly has become his family and is happy to stay at the club.

Percy Tau is happy at Al Ahly

Tau opens up about his Al Ahly future in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Tau is willing to take a pay cut to stay at the club where he has become Mzansi's most successful CAF Champions League footballer.

Tau said:

"I am ready to play for Al Ahly, even with half my salary. Ahly has become a part of my heart, and I am ready to play for them till my retirement."

Fans support Tau

Local football fans took to social media to say Tau has made the correct decision to stay at Al Ahly, and they describe a move back to Mzansi as a demotion.

Isaac Moraswi supported Tau:

"Good decision."

Matthew Mosisili has doubts about Tau:

"He was a key player before, not now."

Khuleo Offical IV still wants Tau at Chiefs:

"Come on, Kaizer Chiefs, here's the star player."

Phaki Ntsie said Tau never thought of Chiefs:

"Like really, guys? Do you really think Sir Percy can take that demotion?"

Retshabile Dipopego is a fan:

"Percy Muzi Tau. Lion of Judah."

Percy Tau is described as 'indispensable' at Al Ahly

As reported by Briefly News, former Egyptian defender Beshir El Tabei said Percy Tau is 'indispensable' at Al Ahly.

The former defender praised the Bafana midfielder, saying Tau is one of the players Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller is most likely to call upon in big games.

