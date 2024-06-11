Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly close to finalising the contract to hire Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi as their next coach

A Briefly News source said talks between Nabi and Chiefs are advancing at a steady pace while an announcement could be made soon

Local football fans took to social media to show their delight that the long search for a new Amakhosi coach draws to a close

Kaizer Chiefs expect to announce Nasreddine Nabi as their new coach soon. Image: nabinasreddine

Source: Instagram

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have edged closer to hiring Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi as their next coach.

The Tunisian is reportedly close to finalising the deal at Chiefs after reports suggested the negotiations with the club continue to advance.

Nasreddine Nabi's negotiations continue

Nabi is close to becoming the next Chiefs coach, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Amakhosi and Nabi have met multiple times, while another candidate Pitso Mosimane recently called Chiefs a 'big club' .

The source said:

"I cannot confirm when it will happen, but things are still advancing at a good pace. The club hopes it will all be wrapped up soon, and we know things can change just like that, so for now, know that things are looking good."

Fans are excited

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to welcome the news of Nabi joining Chiefs, believing the Tunisian is the right man for the job.

Spher Sira is happy:

"Welcome home, Nabi."

Temo T'more Rhymes says Nabi will help Chiefs:

"Khosi will rise."

Slulekoh Emangwaneni Mavuso is excited:

"Good news."

Mlungiseleli Mafuya backed Chiefs:

"At last, the management made the right decision."

Kelson Sibanda is pessimistic:

"It will end in tears."

Source: Briefly News