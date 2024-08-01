Club boss Stanley Matthews said SuperSport United will not sign anymore players over the age of 30

The Pretoria club has been linked with Sifiso Hlanti and Denis Onyango from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively

Local football fans praised Matthews on social media for his business acumen, while others called SuperSport a development club for Sundowns

Veterans Sifiso Hlanti and Denis Onyango will not join SuperSport United after club boss Stanley Matthew said they will no longer sign players over 30.

Hlanti is looking for a new club after leaving Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent and while SuperSport have distanced themselves from the player, several PSL clubs have shown an interest.

SuperSport United have ruled out signing Denis Onyango and Sifiso Hlanti. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA and Omar Zoheiry/Picture Alliance.

The Pretoria club has already recruited a 32-year-old player in former Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule, but Matthews said they will be looking to bring in younger players in the future.

Stanley Matthews wants a balanced squad

Matthews speaks about SuperSport's transfer tactics, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Matthews said the club will look to bring in players in their prime, ending links to 31-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly.

Matthews said:

"Hlanti would add a lot of value for us and experience at left-back, but I can't bring in another 30-year-old into my club. I'm bringing in 24-28-year-old players who have big resale value to whoever offers me the best deal and who can stay with the club if need be and still be in the prime of their careers."

Along with Pule, SuperSport has also announced the arrival of Mamelodi Sundowns pair Ricardo Goss, who is on loan, and Nyiko Mobbie.

Fans backed Matthews

Local football fans backed Matthews on social media, saying the club boss is right to look at players who can make their mark over an extended period.

Phillip Bima praised Matthews:

"Stan Matthews is going about his business the best way he knows how. Good for him. SuperSport doesn't need Sundowns, and Chiefs reject them."

Lobi Clvester says SuperSport is a development team for Sundowns:

"The CEO of Sundowns development has spoken. There is no need to sign players they can't sell to Sundowns."

Tshepang Khuselo gave his views on the veterans;

"I still regard Hlanti as one of the best right-backs in the PSL. As for Onyango, I believe he's too slow and can't deal with pacy players."

Dipolelo Dp supports Matthews:

"I like the chairman's idea. Don't sign players just because they played for big teams. Sign talent."

D'bongs Mdaka KaNxasana agrees with Matthews:

"Good decision!"

Shandre Campbell thanks SuperSport United

As Briefly News reported, teenage winger Shandre Campbell thanked SuperSport United after he joined Belgian side Club Brugge.

The 19-year-old ignored interest from PSL giants to sign for the Belgian side as he chose to develop his promising career overseas.

