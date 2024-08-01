After spending time with the side in Turkey, coach Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly not impressed with two Amakhosi players

Zitha Kwinika and Sabelo Radebe are the proposed players who failed to convince Nabi, and the pair could be sent out on loan ahead of next season

Local football fans agreed with Nabi's criticism on social media as they believe the club has several players who do not belong at the club

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly identified Zitha Kwinika and Sabelo Radebe to leave the club on loan for next season.

According to reports, Nabi was not impressed with the duo during their pre-season trip to Turkey, threatening their futures at Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi could send two players out on loan. Image: nabinasreddine/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Motaung Junior, Chiefs' sporting director, previously discussed Amakhosi's transfer plans as the club seek to improve its 10th-place finish in the PSL last season.

Nasreddine Nabi is not happy with Kaizer Chiefs duo

Nabi has assessed the Chiefs squad, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Kwinika and Radebe could be among the list of players Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo said could leave on loan.

The source said:

"For now, we know of Zitha [Kwinika] and Sabelo Radebe, who the (Chiefs) technical team has indicated that they would be happy if they were loaned out for the coming season. For Zitha, some defenders are set to replace him, so they want to loan him out. So, they are looking at clubs who are interested in him so that it can work out.

Fans agree with Nabi

Local football fans praised Nabi's assessment on social media as they believe Amakhosi has several players who could leave the current transfer market.

Sbusiso M. Siyaya says Chiefs are right to loan put the players:

"There is a saying that goes like this. You can't force a horse to drink water to a stream. So you can't force a player to change if he's unwilling."

Hulisani Lufuno Netsianda backs Nabi and his team:

"They are not at Chiefs to perform miracles with average players."

Lloyed Tmantee Madalas backs the new coach:

"After one win, you will say Nabi is a magician."

Lavhe Labe suggests another player that must leave:

"We are tired of Maart and his shibuku passes. We need a thinker in the middle of the park."

Mpilo Myende blasted Chiefs' management:

"What a useless management they are."

Kaiser Chiefs backed to sign Cape Town Spurs star

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo backed the club's decision to pursue Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi.

The Soweto club has already secured the services of Spurs defender Rushwin Dortley and is keen to add his former teammate Velebayi to their squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News