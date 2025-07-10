Kaizer Chiefs have broken silence concerning their decision to end their pursuit for former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau in the ongoing transfer window

The South African international is a free agent since leaving Qatar SC, and has the chance to join his preferred club this summer

The Bafana Bafana forward recently offered himself to Kaizer Chiefs and the other Premier Soccer League top clubs

Kaizer Chiefs board member Bobby Motaung has stated the reason Amakhosi are walking away from the pursuit of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau this summer after being linked with a move to the club.

Tau is currently a free agent after leaving Qatari side Qatar SC this summer, having spent just six months with the Middle East club, and he's back in South Africa hoping to secure a move back to the Premier Soccer League.

The Glamour Boys are one of the clubs to which the Bafana Bafana star is heavily linked, and he also offered himself to the Soweto giants in a recent interview.

Kaizer Chiefs opt out of Percy Tau's pursuit

Kaizer Chiefs are now clear on not going for the South African international this summer and have stated the reason behind their decision.

Motaung, in an interview with Smash Sports YouTube channel claimed that Tau talking about the money he would be offered rather than the passion for playing for the club led to the club's decision to opt out of the deal.

“Our industry can be funny,” Motaung said during an interview on the Smash Sports YouTube channel. “When you approach a player and the first thing they want to talk about is money, that's a red flag, that’s not the right player for our club.

“If you truly love the game, the money will follow. When a player says, ‘This is the club I want to play for,’ we can sort out the rest later.

“But if the first question is, ‘How much are you offering me?’ — that person is no longer playing for the love of football. That’s something the industry has taught me.

“Of course, salaries matter; we all have bills, school fees, and responsibilities. But love for the game and for people requires sacrifice. It’s deep. And without the right spirit, it’s easy to walk away or give up.”

The 31-year-old could return to Egypt as Al Ahly's rival Zamalek are reportedly interested in bringing him back to Cairo.

Tau need to find a new club and become a regular with them before Hugo Broos release his Bafana Bafana squad for this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. He recently hit out at doubters over his performance for Bafana Bafana.

