Stellenbosch FC boss Rob Benadie says the club have no intention of selling their star players amid interest from PSL giants

The Winelands side has improved their squad during the transfer window, while players such as Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams have been subject to rumours of leaving the club

Local football fans back Stellies to keep their star players, while some think big offers will persuade the club

Stellenbosch FC have said that they will keep their star players. Image: StellenboschFC.

Winelands side Stellenbosch FC said they are determined to keep their star players as they prepare for next season.

CEO Rob Benadie issued a hands-off policy over Stellies players such as Jayden Adams, who has caught the interest of rival clubs.

Rob Benadie said nobody would leave

Benadie opened up about potential exits at Stellenbosch in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Benadie said the club has no intention of selling its star players while they announced signing striker Lehlogonolo Mojela.

Benadie said:

"We really feel that from an offensive point of view, our attacking midfield and strike force, we've got enough there now. We're definitely not in the market looking for anybody there. I think we're very dangerous going forward with those front players. At this stage, as we're sitting here now, no one is leaving. Probably, it won't stay that way, but no one is leaving."

Fans back Benadie

Local football fans said Benadie was right to keep his players on social media, while some doubt if the club will keep their star players.

Gamuchirai Anesu Chipomwe praised Benadie:

"Good CEO. Your team should be competitive."

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe thinks Stellies will lose their players:

"They're leaving."

Stan Mda says Benadie was not clear:

"Lol, is he not sure or is he lying?"

Zwely Nyembez thinks foreign clubs will persuade Stellies:

"They're going to Africa."

Mandla Buthelezi is sitting on the fence:

“Ooohhh well.”

