Kaizer Chiefs: Top Players Nabi Has Signed This Summer After Sirino’s Signing

Kaizer Chiefs are solidly preparing for the 2024-25 Betway Premiership season under new manager Nasreddine Nabi

The Soweto giants have added a few players to their squad in this summer transfer windows with Gaston Sirino being the latest

Briefly News outlines the number of players the Tunisian tactician signed since joining the club

Kaizer Chiefs have been busy in the transfer market this summer and have added some quality players to their squad ahead of the forthcoming season.

The Premier Soccer League giants announced the appointment of Nasreddine Nabi as their new coach earlier this summer. The Tunisian gaffer is working earnestly to bring the club back to the top.

With Gaston Sirino added to the squad, Briefly News looks at the players Amakhosi's new coach has signed for the club this transfer window.

Players Nabi signed for Kaizer Chiefs this summer

1 Gaston Sirino

The Uruguayan playmaker was the Glamour Boys' latest signing after joining the club on a free transfer on Saturday, August 3.

The 33-year-old became a free agent after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2023-24 season. He was given the number 10 jersey, previously worn by Keagan Dolly.

2 Rushwin Dortley

The South African defender joined the Glamour Boys after a wonderful season with the Cape Town Spurs and for the Bafana Bafana in the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

Dortley adds solidity to Kaizer Chiefs' defence. He's a utility player who can play as a centre-back or a left-back.

3 Bongani Sam

Sam was Kaizer Chiefs' first signing this summer, even before Nabi joined the club. The left-back joined Amakhosi from their city rivals, Orlando Pirates.

He was with the Chiefs squad during their pre-season training camp in Turkey, but due to injury in training, he has yet to make his debut for the club.

4 Fiacre Ntwari

The Rwandan international is still the only goalkeeper the club signed this summer. He joined them from PSL side TS Galaxy.

Ntwari will compete with Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen for a place in the starting lineup, but Itumeleng Khune's future at the club is still uncertain.

Kaizer Chiefs backed to sign Cape Town Spurs star

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo backed the club's decision to pursue Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi.

The Soweto club has already secured the services of Spurs defender Rushwin Dortley and is keen to add his former teammate Velebayi to their squad.

