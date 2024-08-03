Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their fourth signing under their new manager Nasreddine Nabi this summer

The Soweto giants are one of the most active Premier Soccer League teams in the transfer market

Amakhosi fans shared their excitement as their club added more quality to their squad ahead of the upcoming season

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns Gaston Sirino as their fourth signing this summer.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since being released by the Brazilians this summer, and his arrival provides a significant boost to Nasreddine Nabi ahead of the new season in the Premier Soccer League.

Amakhosi had previously confirmed three signings, with the Uruguayan player being their fourth in the transfer window.

Kaizer Chiefs announce the arrival of Gaston Sirino as their fourth signing under Nasreddine Nabi this summer. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs signs Sirino, confirms his jersey number

The Glamour Boys released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Sirino on a free transfer this summer.

"Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their squad in the attacking department with the acquisition of attacker, Gaston Sirino," the club stated.

The PSL giants confirmed that the former Sundowns midfielder signed a two-year contract with them.

"The Uruguayan has penned a two-year contract with the Glamour Boys," the Soweto giants confirmed.

They aim to compete with Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for the league this season.

Kaizer Chiefs also announced that Sirino will don the number 10 jersey which was previously worn by Keagan Dolly.

Fans react as Sirino joins Kaizer Chiefs

aey_dear said:

"We have finally found a missing puzzle, we are winning it Makhosi"

Mashudu22 wrote:

"Welcome King Sirino. I am glad you didn’t mention the name of that Godforsaken team in his announcement…✌️✌️✌️"

KabeloMohlah02 reacted:

"He must deliver, otherwise he is a great player."

interviews84209 commented:

"Thank you to the Final Boss Nabi, why did it take so long to bring us such quality mara?"

RyanNgcobo_RSA shared:

"now you talking to me Kaizer Chiefs well done.."

