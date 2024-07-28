Nasreddine Nabi has opened up on Kaizer Chiefs' disappointing loss to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup on Sunday

The Tunisian tactician was unable to get a win on his unofficial debut in South Africa ahead of the upcoming PSL season

Nabi's comments on the Glamour Boys' loss against the Tanzanians sparked different reactions from fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs' new manager, Nasreddine Nabi, has explained why the Premier Soccer League giants lost to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup on Sunday, July 28.

The Soweto giants were thrashed 4-0 at the Toyota Stadium by the Tanzanian Premier League champions.

The Tunisian mentor started teenagers Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosana Mbuthu, but they couldn't impress in the game.

Nabi: Why Chiefs lost to Young Africans

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi admitted it was a disappointing loss for Amakhosi but assured the fans that he would build a strong team during an interview with the media after the game.

"It's obviously disappointing, today's loss, but it's a friendly game, we are busy learning from our mistakes and we'll build a strong team, definitely," he said.

The Tunisian coach went on to disclose that his team's inexperience cost them the game against the Tanzanian giants, as his current squad is still learning.

"I would like to congratulate Young Africans on their performances today; we have a young team that lacks experience; they are learning and will learn from their mistakes; we will build a strong team," he added.

Fans react to Nabi's comments on Chiefs' loss

malekatokel wrote:

"This man is very calm, he's fearless and knows what he is doing. He's not listening to the noise from the outside. He'll build a positive mindset in those boys. All we have to do is not to interfere in his work. I like him, they're united, they'll get it right soon."

fanaklaas1 said:

"I do understand, @KaizerChiefs need new energetic and experienced players."

Mahappies808 reacted:

"Kaizer Chiefs players are not serious at all. Chiefs must sign players otherwise our neighbours is going to laugh at us again and again."

tevJo8 commented:

"He is good honestly u just give him a little time."

iminald replied:

"All previous coaches were singing the same song, coach force management to sign players you want."

RonXwee shared:

"You just don't know NABI relax and wait you won't believe what he is going to build."

Motaung Jr gives update on Chiefs' transfer plans

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Motaung Jr. gave a new update on transfer plans at Kaizer Chiefs after Nasreddine Nabi's arrival this summer.

Amakhosi are one of the busiest sides in the transfer market, having already signed three players: Rushwin Dortley, Bongani Sam, and Fiacre Ntwari during this window.

