Nasreddine Nabi has more work to do at Kaizer Chiefs as they bowed to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup in South Africa

The Tanzanian giants were the better side in both halves as the Glamour Boys failed to find the back of the net

Stephane Aziz Ki produced a Man of the Match performance against the Soweto Giants in Bloem

Nasreddine Nabi failed to start his Kaizer Chiefs reign with a win, as the Young Africans thrashed them in the Toyota Cup in South Africa.

The Tanzanian champions defeated the Glamour Boys 4-0 in their final pre-season game ahead of the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.

A brace from Stephane Aziz Ki and lone strikes from Clement Mzize and Prince Dube gave Yanga SC the deserved win over Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs lost to Young Africans in their final pre-season friendly in South Africa on Sunday, July 27, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Yanga SC thrash Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa

Kaizer Chiefs' struggle from last season seems to be extending to the forthcoming campaign as they lost massively to Yanga SC at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday, July 28.

Dube scored the first goal after 25 minutes of play, and Aziz Ki added the second before the half-time break.

Mfundo Vilakazi had the opportunity to level the scores three minutes before the break but was unable find the back of the net as his shot was right in goalkeeper's hands.

The Tanzanian champions began the second half as they ended the first but waited until the hour mark to increase their lead.

Mzize scored the third goal in the 60th minute before Aziz Ki completed his brace four minutes later.

The loss shows that Nabi still has a lot to do before the new season starts proper; as he's tasked with reviving the team after their poor performance last campaign.

The Soweto Giants will switch focus to their next game, which is in the PSL, and hope to start with a win.

