Nasreddine Nabi has commented on the rumours linking Percy Tau and Fiston Mayele to Kaizer Chiefs this summer

Tau currently has contract issues with Al Ahly, with the Egyptian giants failing to agree to his demands

Mayele played under Nabi at Young Africans SC and currently plays his club football with Pyramids F.C.

Kaizer Chiefs' new manager, Nasreddine Nabi, has spoken about the reports linking Percy Tau and Pyramids F.C. forward Fiston Mayele to the Premier Soccer League giants.

The former AS FAR Rabat manager joined the Glamour Boys this summer and has since made five new signings, with several players still linked to the club.

It's no news that Amakhosi are still looking for a new attacking player after signing Gaston Sirino on a free transfer from PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nabi breaks silence on Chiefs links with Tau, Mayele

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi has cleared the air about rumours linking Tau and Mayele to Kaizer Chiefs in this summer transfer window.

The Tunisian mentor is aware that Tau has one year left on his contract with Al Ahly but confirmed that Amakhosi is not in talks with the Bafana Bafana star because of their respect for the Egyptian club.

"There are no negotiations with Percy Tau because I believe he still has one year left on his contract," the former Yanga SC gaffer confirmed.

"Kaizer Chiefs respects the FIFA rules. If ever there's an opportunity to sign him, it will be through official channels. We respect Al Ahly; they are a great team."

Mayele worked with Nabi during his time with Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC but stated that it's the same situation as Tau, as they are not in negotiations with Pyramids F.C. for the DR Congo striker amid reports claiming the Soweto giants submitted an offer.

"It's the same situation with Fiston Mayele," he added.

"He's like family to me; we worked well together [at Young Africans]. But he has a contract with Pyramids, and he's not available. We respect that and have not engaged in any negotiations."

