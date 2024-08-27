3 Kaizer Chiefs Stars Attract Interest From European Clubs This Summer

Nasreddine Nabi could lose three Kaizer Chiefs players in this summer transfer window due to interest from abroad

The Glamour Boys' trio are all linked with European-based clubs and could leave the club if better offers are submitted for them

The Soweto giants are still in the transfer market seeking for new quality players to add to their squad before the new season kicks off

Kaizer Chiefs could lose three players in this transfer window as European clubs show interest in snapping them up this summer.

The Premier Soccer League giants are one of the most active teams in the transfer window, and they plan to get back to the top under new manager Nasreddine Nabi.

The Tunisian tactician has signed five players already, with the Glamour Boys still expected to part ways with some of their star players.

Kaizer Chiefs trio linked with European clubs

According to a report by The South African, Ashley Du Preez, Neo Bohloko, and Given Mismango are linked with possible moves away from Kaizer Chiefs.

The Kaizer Chiefs trio are not attracting interest from PSL rivals or being linked with clubs in North Africa, but European-based teams are eyeing them.

Vitoria SC submitted an offer for Du Preez earlier this summer. The Glamour Boys reportedly received a R40 million bid for the South African striker from the Portuguese side.

Mismango was poised to stay at the Naturena, but Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow has reignited their interest in signing the Bafana Bafana defender this summer.

The most surprising of all is that clubs in Belgium are showing interest in signing Bohloko. The teenager has yet to make an official debut for Kaizer Chiefs as he still plays for the club's academy in the DDC.

The Belgian club's officials and scouts have been following Bohloko's progress in the DDC, and his sensational form could earn him a move abroad even before he makes his debut for Kaizer Chiefs.

