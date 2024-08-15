Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly keen on selling one of their star players this summer amid interest from a European club

The Portuguese side are reportedly ready to splash big money on the South African striker as they hope to prize him away from PSL giants

Fans have also shared their thoughts on the amount the European side are willing to pay for the Amakhosi star

Kaizer Chiefs could lose striker Ashley Du Preez to a Portuguese side, as the club is willing to spend a considerable sum of money on the player this summer.

The South African striker joined Kaizer Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC in 2022 but has yet to live up to expectations in his two seasons at the club.

In 48 games in the Premier Soccer League, Du Preez scored 10 goals and registered four assists—a number that doesn't befit a prolific striker.

Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly willing to part ways with South African striker this summer amid links with Portuguese club. Photo: @kaizerchiefs.

Source: Twitter

European club set to offer Chiefs R40m for Du Preez

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, as per the South African, Du Preez could be leaving Nasreddine Nabi's side this summer as Vitoria Guimaraes is keen on paying R40 million for his services.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly willing to sell the South African striker this summer, but they must sign a replacement before letting the player leave.

The Glamour Boys already parted ways with Jasond Gonzalez and will not let another striker leave unless they sign a replacement.

Reactions as Vitoria offer R40m for Du Preez

ntwaetsile_s said:

"Is he replaceable though?, "This question is aimed at chivaviro, saile & Duba" Anyway if Kaizer Chiefs wants Du preez to depart for overseas, Then they better utilize that 40m accordingly by buying Lethal 2 strikers & another center back."

kingvocali32072 reacted:

"If that team is want him there must buy us fistone mayele then we can let dupreez go."

Sakhe37131296 shared:

"If that offer comes chiefs should not hasitate selling him and look for another strike and sign Apollis."

Validator365 commented:

"The R40mil can buy 2 Strikers and a CDM."

vonakalani wrote:

"Lets release him and get 4 new players."

Bafana star set to snub Kaizer Chiefs

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that Appollis has decided to leave Polokwane City for a move to North Africa this summer despite serious links with Kaizer Chiefs.

In addition to Amakhosi, Esperance, Wydad Athletic Club, Zamalek, and MC Alger are all interested in signing the Bafana Bafana star.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News