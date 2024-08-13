Soweto side could lose star striker Ashley du Preez after Portuguese club Vitoria SC reportedly made a bid for the player

The 27-year-old has emerged as a target for the Portuguese side as reports suggest Chiefs wants R30 million for the striker

Local football fans backed the move on social media, while others feel that Du Preez could increase his value by staying at Amakhosi for another season

Striker Ashley du Preez could leave Kaizer Chiefs after the Soweto club received a bid from Portuguese side Vitoria SC.

The 27-year-old Amakhosi star has attracted interest from the European side, while Chiefs are reportedly willing to accept an R30 million offer.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez could move to Portugal. Image: ashleyslosh.

Source: Instagram

New Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has been busy adding players to the squad and could use Du Preez’s sale to supplement the potential arrival of Angolan defender Miguel Inacio.

Ashley du Preez could leave Mzansi

Du Preez is a target for Vitoria, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs are busy negotiating a deal with Vitoria while the side has been rejected by R14 million Congolese striker target Fiston Mayele.

The source said:

“They have now made an offer for his transfer. The interest is strong, and it will all depend on the negotiations. He could be moving before the transfer window period closes.”

Fans back the move

Local football fans took to social media, saying Du Preez deserves a move abroad, while some fans say the striker should stay in Mzansi for at least one more season.

Kiddow Jade II says Du Preez must stay:

“Let him stay at least next season and see him shine under Nabi. Then the price will go up.”

Bantubakhe Godana backs the move:

“R30m is more than 2 PSL cups, so it’s a good deal business-wise. Chiefs are not a selfish team; they always allow their players to go for greener pastures.”

Aphiwe Gift Mtshali says Du Preez should go:

“Let him go if he is going abroad.”

Motive Siphow Maphosa says Du Preez will benefit from staying:

“If he stays next season, Nabi will make England come running for him.”

Vhaige Deekay Dyko is a fan:

“One of the underrated strikers. The boy can do wonders if given enough supply; if he goes abroad, I see more goals coming from him.”

Source: Briefly News