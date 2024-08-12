Congolese striker Fiston Mayele is set to ignore interest from Kaizer Chiefs and stay at Egyptian club Pyramids FC

The 30-year-old striker recently emerged as a R14 million target for Nasreddine Nabi's side, who are searching for a striker ahead of next season

Amakhosi fans voiced their frustrations on social media, saying the Soweto giants must improve their transfer policy after missing out on several stars

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, Congolese striker Kiston Mayele is set to stay at Egyptian side FC Pyramids.

The 30-year-old striker recently emerged as a target for Kaizer Chiefs as the Soweto giants set their sights on adding a striker to their squad ahead of next season.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is set to miss out on Congolese striker Fiston Mayele. Image: Nabinasreddine19/Instagram and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: UGC

Previous reports suggested Chiefs were ready to submit a R14 million bid for Mayele after he impressed Amakhosi scouts.

Fiston Mayele is set to reject Kaizer Chiefs

Mayele will stay at Pyramids FC, according to the tweet below:

Mayele joined a list of strikers, including Elias Mokwena, Lehlogonolo Mojela, and Khanyisa Mayo, who rejected Amakhosi during the current transfer window.

Chiefs have also been involved in a drawn-out attempt to sign Cape Town Spurs star Asanele Velebayi, with the NFD side saying they have yet to receive a proper bid.

Chiefs fans are frustrated

Local Amakhosi fans voiced their frustrations on social media, saying the club recently missed out on too many top targets.

Leepile Kakudi is sad:

"It doesn't rain, it pours for our team."

Skhumbule Khumalo made a suggestion:

"Khosi nation, I think let's wait for TS Galaxy to get a top striker. We will buy from Sukazi; he's the only one who wants to see a strong Chiefs."

Mdu A Shezi is frustrated:

"They'll now call us 'Miss Out' FC."

Donald Märädönä Jakkals is pessimistic:

"They're going to miss out on the league this season."

Siyatanda Rsa says Chiefs will struggle to get players:

"Even players are not interested in joining a struggling team."

Mlungu KaMangethe says Mayele made the right choice:

"Pyramids are more ambitious than Kaizer Chiefs; they play in the continental cup. It would always be difficult for them to let go of one of their best."

Sandile Siboniso Mthembu blamed Chiefs:

"This Chiefs team is not serious, not that other teams don't want to sell them players. Their negotiating team needs help, or they must be fired."

Evans Muudzwa says Chiefs must do better:

"Their structure is useless. They must learn to buy a player the season they want them."

Mabudesh Mabudesh Mabudesh is concerned:

"That team is cursed."

Mkhalani Silas Ndlovu Mzamane blamed Amakhosu management:

"There is something wrong with their contract terms and conditions. They must do something before it is too late."

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in a Stellenbosch FC star

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs has shown an interest in Stellenbosch FC defender Ismael Toure.

Toure joined the list of several Stellies stars who have been linked with a move away from the side that finished third on the PSL last season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News