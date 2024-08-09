Gaston Sirino's move to Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns has been under serious question over his contribution to the team

There's precedence of players joining the Glamour Boys from Mamelodi Sundowns and failing to live up to expectatition

A former South African international has shared his thoughts on what he thinks is the problem behind players' struggle at the club

Bafana Bafana legend Katlego "Killer" Mphela has explained why players struggle at Kaizer Chiefs while sharing his opinion on Gaston Sirino's signing.

The 33-year-old joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer this summer after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns.

There are concerns about how the Uruguayan will perform at the Naturena, with several players struggling to meet expectations when they switch from Sundowns to Chiefs.

Mphela opens up on players' struggle at Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with Sowetan Live, Mphela shared his thoughts on players failing to live up to expectations when they move from Sundowns to Chiefs.

The former South African international was one of the players who suffered the same fate, as he failed to replicate his performance for the Brazilians when he decided to join the Soweto giants.

The former Sundowns striker believes that the constant changes of managers is one the reasons players struggle at Kaizer Chiefs.

"The problem of coaching always plays a part in players struggling at Kaizer Chiefs when they come from Mamelodi Sundowns because the Brazilians have a style of play that's well-established, and Amakhosi have been changing coaches now and again, and their identity isn't clear," he said.

Comparing Sundowns to Chiefs, the former Bafana Bafana striker claimed Sundowns are well organised and already a solid team, but Amakhosi are always building.

"Sundowns is a well-oiled team, but Chiefs are always building, making it hard for players to shine at the club when they join from Sundowns, and even from other teams."

