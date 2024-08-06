Gaston Sirino has joined the list of players who moved to Kaizer Chiefs from their PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns

The Uruguayan player is the Glamour Boys' fourth signing in this summer transfer window

Briefly News highlights some of the players who failed to meet expectations when they joined Chiefs from Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs completed the signing of Gaston Sirino on a free transfer over the weekend. Still, he's not the first player to join Amakhosi from their Premier Soccer League rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians released the Uruguayan star alongside a few others at the end of last season, but he's decided to join one of their league rivals instead of moving abroad.

Briefly News looks at some of the top players who took the risk of joining the Glamour Boys but failed while they were at the club.

4 Players who failed at Chiefs after joining from Sundowns

1. Khama Billiat

Billiat joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 after his exploits at Sundowns, where he won the league, the CAF Champions League, and the CAF Super Cup and was named the most valuable player in the PSL in the 2015/16 campaign.

The Zimbabwean star failed to replicate what he did with Sundowns at the Naturena, and injuries hampered his four-year spell at the club.

According to Transfer Markt, in the PSL for Chiefs, he scored 17 goals in 97 appearances and was released by the Soweto giants last year after refusing to extend his contract.

2. Katlego Mphela

Like Billiat, there were high expectations when Mphela moved to Chiefs in the middle of the 2014/15 season, but it eventually didn't work out well for the South African striker.

The former Bafana Bafana star was rated as one of the best strikers in the PSL before joining Amakhosi. Still, he could only deliver three goals in 15 appearances for the Soweto-based side before he was released in 2016.

3. Leonardo Castro

Castro is another striker that was expected to score many goals for Chiefs when he joined the club from Sundowns in the mid-2017/18 season.

The Colombian striker didn't meet expectations in the four seasons he spent at the club. His stay was also hampered by injuries, and he could only manage playing over 20 league games twice at the club.

4. Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Mphahlele joined the Glamour Boys in 2016 after enjoying many successes with Masandawana but couldn't replicate that at the FNB Stadium.

The top defender also captained the club but struggled with injuries for most of his six-year stay at Naturena.

He failed to win a single title in the six seasons he spent at the club. He was released in 2022 and currently plays for AmaZulu FC.

Sirino hopes not to replicate the unfortunate situation the four players listed above experienced at Kaizer Chiefs. He wants to lead Amakhosi back to the top under Nasreddine Nabi.

Motaung Jr gives update on Chiefs' transfer plans

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Motaung Jr. gave a new update on transfer plans at Kaizer Chiefs after Nasreddine Nabi's arrival this summer.

Amakhosi are one of the busiest sides in the transfer market, having already signed three players: Rushwin Dortley, Bongani Sam, and Fiacre Ntwari during this window.

