Amakhosi defender Given Msimango has caught the attention of an unnamed Russian club who have reportedly made contact with the Soweto club

The 27-year-old was impressive for the PSL side last season and even captained the side while also earning a Bafana Bafana call-up

Local football fans said on social media that the player should leave Chiefs, while others said the club would miss the player

Given Msimango could leave Kaizer Chiefs for Europe after the Soweto club reportedly received a bid from a Russian club.

According to reports, the unnamed club contacted Chiefs about the 27-year-old, who temporarily captained the side last season.

If Chiefs decides to sell Msimango, the club already has his replacement on the way after agreeing terms with Angolan defender Miguel Inacio.

Given Msimango has attracted interest from Europe

Chiefs has received a bid for Msimango, according to the tweet below:

A staff member at Amakhosi confirmed the interest in Msimango to Briefly News, while the club faces losing striker Ashley du Preez to Portuguese side Vitoria SC.

The source said:

"The club can confirm there has been interest from Europe for Msimango, but the player has only recently become a regular player, so there is no intention of selling him. Also, he has a few years left on his contract, so it will take some offer to allow him to leave."

Fans say Msimango must go

Local football fans said on social media that Msimango must accept the move overseas to develop his career.

Thushang Dlamini, The Journalist, says Chiefs must keep Msimango:

"As a building team, releasing plays is a bad idea. Let's build a monster team that will bring silverware, and then we can talk about selling our players."

Atomica Kurulenko says Msimango must go:

"For the sake of his career, they have to let him go."

Philipcedrick Wapitsimokoenaphillycedypitsi says Chiefs must sell:

"If l were the Chiefs owner, l would sell and buy at the same time. Rather, make more money by selling because winning the league is no longer their priority."

Wanda Edward notices something:

"Chiefs players are always wanted outside the country, while their winning rate locally is not convincing."

Shao Shao made a suggestion:

"Selling him and getting Toure will be good business."

Kaizer Chiefs show an interest in a Stellenbosch star

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Stellenbosch FC defender Ismael Toure.

The Soweto club has reignited interest in the Ivorian defender, who was a candidate for the PSL Defender of the Year award last season.

