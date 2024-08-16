Defender Ntsikelelo Ngqonga has joined Cape Town City after leaving the defunct Moroka Swallows

The 22-year-old was revealed as the latest signing at the club on his birthday, Friday, 16 August 2024

Local football fans praised the youngster on social media, saying he made the right move to join the Citizens

On his 22nd birthday, defender Ntsikelelo Ngqonga was revealed as Cape Town City's latest signing ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The defender joined the Citizens, who lost veteran defender Marc van Heerden to retirement during the off-season.

Ngqonga is the latest player to join City ahead of the new season after the club added several stars, including midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Ntsikelelo Ngqonga is a Citizen

A City staff member told Briefly News they are pleased with the capture of the player who left Swallows, who lost their PSL status to Marumo Gallants.

The source said:

"Preparations are going well in terms of recruits, and the coaches are pleased with how well each has acclimatised themselves at the clubs. Ngqonga has signed with the club, and another signing is possible, but that is up to the management."

Fans praise Ngqonga

Local football fans praised Ngqonga on social media, believing the player had made the right choice.

Dääkhïdö applauded City:

"Another great signing by City. They have already made some great signings, and this one will be another great addition to their squad. Well done, City."

Letlhogonolo Mose says Swallows is a good club to buy from:

"There was quality there at Swallows. People forget that they were not relegated last season."

OreNeile Sejesho says Ngqonga made the right choice:

"Glad he didn't go to Pirates; he would have been loaned out every season like Radiopane."

Polly Tladi notes City's business:

"So far, City have signed close to 20 players and still counting."

Lungelo Shaun Ntshangase backs Ngqonga:

"All the best, young lad."

