After being unveiled as an Orlando Pirates player, Stellenbosch FC boss Rob Benadie has wished Deano van Rooyen the best of luck

The 27-year-old defender and former club captain was announced as a Bucs player after leaving the Winelands side on Monday, 12 August 2024

Local fans applauded the move on social media and also acknowledged Stellies for consistently developing young talent in Mzansi

Rob Benadie, Stellenboisch FC's CEO, said he was proud of former skipper Deano van Rooten following his move to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

The 27-year-old defender left the Winelands side to join Pirates after months of speculation on Monday, 12 August 2024.

Stellenbosch FC boss Rob Benadie and head coach Steve Barker will be without Deano van Rooyen next season. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Despite losing his captain to Pirates, Benadie wished the player the best of luck heading into the 2024/2025 season.

Rob Benadie is proud of Van Rooyen

Benadie speaks about Van Rooyen's exit in the tweet below:

According to a statement on Stellies' website, the CEO praised the defender, while the club previously stated that it would keep its star players.

Benadie said:

"To see a local player break through the ranks and become a respected leader on the pitch and in our community has been a source of great pride for all associated with the club. While we are sad to see him leave, we are immensely grateful for his contributions and proud of his achievements. We wish him nothing but success in his future endeavours."

Local fans praised Stellies

Local football fans praised Stellenbosch on social media, saying the club must be proud of its ability to produce talented youngsters.

Mhlengi Josta Madlala says Van Rooyen will grow at Pirates:

"He is the household name in Stellenbosch and South Africa. Everybody noticed that he had grown a lot in the last two years. Now that he has signed for Orlando Pirates, his game will grow even higher."

Dääkhïdö notices the significance of the move:

"Van Rooyen is another great signing for Pirates and a great loss for Stellenbosch."

Sphiwe Ngubane praised Stellenbosch:

"Stellenbosch will always remain the best club to produce great players from their academy. They know how to build a player, and they let him grow in whatever direction he wants big up to them."

Motshedi Joel Tsheola says Pirates has made a great signing:

"As a Pirates fan, I am happy with him coming. They might as well give us the league already."

Athi Cat'Zimthabele Tyeda is a fan of Van Rooyen:

"He is a Stellies legend, no doubt."

