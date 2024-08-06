Winelands club Stellenbosch FC have continued to hold firm on not selling their star players, including captain Deono van Rooyen, a target for Orlando Pirates

The 27-year-old defender is among a list of players at Stellies who have been linked with a move away from the club

Local football fans backed Stellies to keep their star players on social media, causing Pirates fans to look elsewhere

Stellenbosch FC is standing firm in its goal of keeping its star players after Orlando Pirates continued to show interest in skipper Deono van Rooyen.

After impressive displays last season, several Stellies players, such as Van Rooyen, Jayden Adams, Fawaaz Basadien, and Iqraam Rayners, have caught the eye of PSL rivals.

Stellenbosch FC are keen to keep Deono van Rooyen at the club.

Pirates' interest in Van Rooyen began during the last campaign, with reports suggesting the club offered defender Thabiso Monyane in exchange for the Stellies captain.

Stellenbosch FC are planning to impress

Van Rooyen is a target for Pirates, according to the tweet below:

A Stellenbosch staff member told Briefly News that the club is determined to keep its star players, while coach Steve Barker praised his players for ignoring rumours.

The source said:

"Deano is the club captain, so of course, he is a guy that they want to keep. The coach has spoken about how the rumours have affected the players, but everybody here is committed to achieving their goals at the club. While it has affected the squad, there is a silver lining: the players are being recognised for their performances last season and want to show what they can do next. This will be a big season for Stellenbosch!"

Fans support Stellies

Local football fans praised Stellies for wanting to keep their star players on social media, while some said Pirates have other options.

Zwakele G Magagula is keeping an eye on things:

"They quickly rejected Chiefs for Basadien; let's see if they're gonna sell to Pirates."

Kenneth Joz-line Tlaka says Pirates do not need Van Rooyen:

"There are many good players in South Africa; we can get one elsewhere."

Brian Lace backs Stellies:

"Good decision by Stellies."

Sechaba Nkone says Pirates should look within their squad:

"We have our own material. There is nothing special about him; our players will be back soon."

Sisho Magwaza made a suggestion:

"Thabang Matuiludi is there and is much cheaper."

PSL giants enter bidding war for Stellenbosch FC star

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have entered a bidding war for Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams.

The Bafana Bafana star has attracted interest from the PSL giants, causing Stellenbosch to place a hefty price tag on the player.

