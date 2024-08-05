Coach Steve Barker admits his star players have been unsettled by rumours of leaving despite their 3-1 victory over TS Galaxy on Sunday, 4 August 2024

The Winelands side beat Galaxy to advance to the semi-finals of the MTN8 tournament with goals from Jayden Adams and Fawaaz Basadien, both linked with moves away

Local football fans praised Barker on social media as they backed the side to win silverware this season

Steve Barker praised his players for ignoring rumours of leaving the club to beat TS Galaxy 3-1 in the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday, 4 August 2024.

The Winelands side has several players linked with moves away from the club, and coach Barker admitted the rumours have been unsettling.

Stellenbosch FC ignored unsettling rumours to advance to the MTN8 semi-finals. Image: StellenboschFC.

Barker praised his squad after Kaizer Chiefs-linked defender Fawaaz Basadien and midfielder Jayden Adams, a target for Mamelodi Sundowns, scored during Stellies' victory over Galaxy.

Steve Barker wants to keep his star players

Barker speaks about the rumours in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Barker, who is confident they can keep their star players, admitted his side was unsettled heading into the match against Galaxy.

Barker said:

"Obviously, with a lot of noise and rumours and all that flying around, so it was just managing that ensuring we get on the field, play out our game, get through it with possibly good result which we have now."

Fans praised Barker

Local football fans praised Barker on social media for developing star players, while some said the club should allow their stars to leave.

Mthombeni Ngwane says Stellies must keep their stars:

"The only team that can challenge Sundowns in the league. Others have been promising, like old cars, but they are not performing."

Lndani Ndaba eyes a Stellies star:

"They must release Van Rooyen, he is Orlando Pirates material."

Moeketsi Nthoana backed Barker:

"Best coach currently; hopefully, more players from his team make it to the Bafana squad."

Jali Magubane praised Barker:

"South Africa's best."

Fana Lizo Luthando admires Stellies:

"A project only works if you believe in your development."

Stellenbosch FC wins the race for sought-after striker

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC won the race for sought-after striker Lehlogonolo Mojela, who joined the club from TS Galaxy.

The Mzansi striker was a target for several PSL clubs but chose to play for Steve Barker's side next season.

